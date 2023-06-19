Morgantown, W.Va.— The twenty twenty-three Pac Five Furniture Shootout took place on Saturday at Mylan Park. This was a great opportunity for the local high schools to get some off-season practice in.

On Sutherland Court, two, two-time state champions are facing one another. The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears representing Triple-A and the Morgantown Mohigans representing Quad-A.

The Polar Bears take the early lead in the first period with a long pass from Zycheus Dobbs to Darrell Claybrook who goes up for the easy layup to make it 6-3.

In the second, Brady Savage has the pressure on him but off the glass will do, Mohigans trail 22-18.

At the half, Fairmont Senior leads by one, but Morgantown isn’t giving up. Jacob King finds an opening here and puts up the jumper. The Mohigans come out on top, 56-48 over the Polar Bears after being down for majority of the game.