Tygarts Valley awaits color-coded map for the go-ahead to play in Sunday’s game vs. Pendleton Co.

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – In Class Single-A No. 16 ranked Tygarts Valley is scheduled to play No. 8 ranked Pendleton County this upcoming Sunday if Randolph County can slide down to gold, yellow or green on the color-coded map.

Tygarts Valley was unable to play its first round playoff game against Tug Valley last week due to Mingo County being in the orange on last week’s map.

Now the Bulldogs remain hopeful that they will be able to play this Sunday where they will face the Wildcats.

TVHS football head coach Rodney Bright remembers when the Bulldogs last saw the Wildcats in the regular season last season. Pendleton took a 41-6 victory.

Bright said he knows the Wildcats return key players from last year’s squad, but so do the Bulldogs. Including the deadly combo of Josh Bright and Caden Boggs.

“This year we’ve been passing a lot more than we have in past years. Our run to pass ratio we’ve been trying to keep it at 40, 60 percent. We’ve got a lot of guys that can break one any time they touch the ball. We’ve got several weapons and we hope we get to use them this Sunday,” Bright said.

So now the Bulldogs must wait until Saturday at 5 p.m. when the map should be released and they await the fate of their playoff run.

If the game is on, kickoff will be at 1:30 p.m. at Pendleton County High School.