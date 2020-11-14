Tygarts Valley awaits Saturday map to see if ‘Dogs will play Tug Valley Sunday

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Number 16 Tygarts Valley is waiting on Saturday’s map by the WV Department of Education.

No, really. They will be gathered at Bulldog Field as a team Saturday afternoon leading up to the announcement of the map.

If the map shows that Tug Valley (situated in Mingo County) can play, they will board the busses and make the trip south.

If the map still has Mingo County teams ineligible for the postseason, the Bulldogs will move onto the second round, and turn their attention to Pendleton County, who defeated Moorefield Friday in the first round of the Single-A playoffs.

And if there is a game, Bulldogs head coach Rodney Bright is feeling confident.