Tygarts Valley boys knock off No. 5 Clay-Battelle

MILLCREEK, W.Va. – Unranked Tygarts Valley knocked off No. 5 Clay-Battelle, Monday night.

The two teams played a very close first half. The Bulldogs then led by as many as five points on two separate occasions in the third quarter.

Clay-Battelle pulled to within as few as two points in the final period, but could pull no closer.

Bulldogs free throws, and the Cee Bees being unable to hit shots from the floor late in the game, led to Tygarts Valley pulling off the upset at home, 69-61, over the fifth-ranked team in Class-A.

Mojo Chisler scored a team-high 24 points for Clay-Battelle.

Joshua Bright scored a team-best 24 points for Tygarts Valley.