Tyler Phares likely to be new Bridgeport football head coach pending school board approval

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new leader will take the reins of the Bridgeport High School football team after the decision of former head coach John Cole not to return as head coach next season.

It appears that current BHS offensive coordinator Tyler Phares is set to become the new head man, but this decision awaits approval at the Harrison County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

If the decision is made to name Phares as the new head coach, it will be effective the next day, Feb. 3, 2021.

Phares has spent the past three seasons with the Indians as offensive coordinator after he joined the Bridgeport football staff in April 2018.

Prior to his stint with the Indians, Phares served as offensive line coach at Morgantown High School.

Phares was a part of the Indians’ staff when they won the Class-AA 2020 State Title and this past season when the Indians made a run in the Class-AAA bracket in the playoffs.