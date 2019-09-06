UC upsets Fairmont State in MEC opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fairmont State was voted to finish second in the Mountain East Conference in the preseason poll by the coaches.

But the Falcons will exit Week One of the season towards the bottom of the conference.

Fairmont State was unable to overcome a bad first half, despite great efforts on both sides of the ball in the second half.

University of Charleston scored 35 points in the first half, and despite only scoring once after heading to the locker room, won 42-39, holding off the Falcons late push.

Golden Eagles quarterback Brant Grisel threw for a school record 367 yards in the win.

Fairmont State QB Takwan Crews-Naylor also threw for over three hundred yards, throwing for 369, while his lead tailback Khalik Hamlin rushed for 132.

Jason Woodman’s club will look to rebound next week in their home opener against Wheeling on Thursday, Sept. 12.