UHS big man, Mike Maumbe, announces commitment to West Florida

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University center Mike Maumbe described his senior season like a roller coaster ride.

There were some ups, and there were some downs.

But it’s only up from here, and he’s starting that upward trend Friday with his announcement that he’s committed to playing basketball collegiately at the University of West Florida.

“It’s always a good feeling to know that you’re wanted. He really came off that way, that he wanted me. And that was a very exciting feeling for me. That’s definitely something that I’m looking forward to. I wanted to be at a place that I’m wanted, so that’s something that is definitely exciting,” Maumbe said.

Continuing his career at the collegiate level was something that was very important to him, especially the way this season ended – getting notifications at home that it was canceled due to COVID-19.

“With the way things ended, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t continue my basketball career. That’s definitely something that means a lot- going to play collegiately. And I’m sure that means a lot for the other guys as well. That’s something Kaden and I have talked about, actually. We wouldn’t have been able to live with ourselves the way things ended if we didn’t continue our athletic careers.” Mike Maumbe, UHS senior and University of West Florida basketball commit

The six-foot, seven-inch senior was part of last year’s UHS championship team, and was expected to be a big part of this year’s title defense.

However, he said himself that he didn’t play up to his own expectations, and was ultimately pulled from his starting spot on the depth chart.

Still, the Hawks rolled to being the overwhelming favorite to repeat as champs in Triple-A, with Maumbe being part of a special senior group that now has four of its six seniors signed to play basketball in college.

“It’s a special group,” he said. “It’s something you don’t hear very often. Those guys are special. This 2020 class is special. Playing with Kaden, KJ, John Ross, those guys, those guys mean a lot to me. We’re all aspiring to do bigger and better things. And that’s always our attitude, to move forward and to just be better.”

Maumbe said he had been talking to the West Florida coaching staff off and on for roughly three months when they offered him. He added that he told them a few weeks ago that he was going to become an Argonaut.

“I just wanted to talk with my family, just to make sure, just to complete the whole process. But it was really just a matter of talking with my family, and just getting everything figured out, and making sure everything was in place before I announced my decision to the public,” Maumbe said.