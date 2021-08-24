UHS boys & girls sweep University Cross Country Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School’s boys cross country team enters this season as the two-time defending champs, and with arguably the two best runners in the state.

The UHS girls are coming off a second-place finish in 2020 after winning it all in 2019.

Ed Frohnapfel’s clubs picked up right where they left off last season, sweeping Tuesday’s University Cross Country Invitational.

“Well I guess with Josh (Edwards), he’s the same way. He’s out way in front of me, so I’ve got a little experience running alone, but nothing like running alone in first. I think it’s good experience, and hopefully it makes me mentally stronger,” DeVincent said, when asked about the absence of his teammate.

DeVincent crossed the finish line with a time of 16:12.4, blowing out the rest of the field by at least 49 seconds. University junior Ryan Blohm crossed the line second, and sophomore Drew Zundell edged out Elkins’ Charlie Smoak to finish third.

“Definitely the hottest race I think I’ve ever ran in. But after that, I tried to ignore it, put my head down and just focus on racing and not the heat,” added DeVincent.

University boys runners claimed five of the top seven spots, easily winning the meet as a team.

Morgantown and East Fairmont tied at 90 team points each for second place, with the Mohigans getting the nod on the back of a better finish by their sixth runner.

University also won the girls portion of the invitational, but it was much closer than the boys race.

Allie Martin of Preston won the race (19:10.2) with a 44 second lead over the rest of the field. Fairmont Senior’s Lydia Falkenstein finished second, and Morgantown runners finished third and fourth. Athletes from UHS then claimed four of the next six spots to round out the top ten.