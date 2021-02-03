UHS’ Bright, Kemper sign to continue soccer careers at Fairmont State, Robert Morris

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two University High School soccer players signed letters of intent on National Signing Day to continue their soccer careers collegiately.

Tristen Bright signed with the Fairmont State Women’s soccer program.

The second team All-State defender committed to the Falcons back in December after a successful season with the Lady Hawks.

We are pleased to welcome our most recent 2021 signee, Tristen Bright! We can't wait to see the impact you will have on pur program over the next 4 years! #FALCONFAMILY pic.twitter.com/4G2TkpBf7k — Fairmont State Soccer (@FairmontStWSoc) December 3, 2020

Fairmont State was the first school that caught Bright’s interest and she didn’t need to look any further after her visit.

“That was my first school that I looked at. I fell in love with it as soon as I got there so it was really just one school,” Bright said.

Bright said Fairmont State University had everything she was looking for in a college.

“I literally loved everything about it. Everything that I wanted was in the school so that’s really why I chose it,” Bright said.

She also said she knew playing college soccer was something she wanted to pursue from a young age.

“My family has always pushed me to want to be there so pretty much all my life,” Bright said.

Drew Kemper signed with the Division I Robert Morris University Men’s soccer program.

Kemper liked the fact that RMU was in Morgantown’s backyard and he also already has made a relationship with his new head coach.

“It’s close to home so that way my family can come watch me play at the home games. I like the coach, coach O’Keefe, he’s new they just hired him. I really like him and I can’t wait to play underneath him,” Kemper said.

Kemper only played one season with the University boys soccer team, his junior season, where he helped lead the Hawks to a State Tournament berth in 2019. He played soccer for the Columbus Crew SC out of Columbus, Ohio in his first two high school seasons.



“My freshman and sophomore year I played for the Columbus Crew and then I moved up there, I moved from my family sophomore year and lived with a host family and that was basically like I’m doing this for college to have my college paid for,” Kemper said.

The center back knew he wanted to play high-level collegiate soccer early on in his career and jumped on the opportunity to play with the Colonials.

“That was the goal probably ever since going into eighth grade is when soccer really went serious for me. I started traveling across the country and started putting a lot of work into it,” Kemper said.

He’s excited to get back on the pitch and play the sport he loves.

“I just can’t wait to keep playing. Now the journey begins part two. So just excited to get better and try my hardest,” Kemper said.