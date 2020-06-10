UHS Girls soccer gets back on the field, emphasizes conditioning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School Girls soccer gets back on the turf after a long time off due to COVID-19.

The Hawks are set to workout three days a week during phase one.

UHS is preparing for the upcoming season by focusing on training speed and agility. The Hawks are trained by coach Greg Warren.

Head Coach Graham Peace thinks it’s important to get his team together and get them back in the best shape possible for the upcoming season.

“It’s been way too long it’s fabulous it’s wonderful having the team back together even though we’re distant, we’re following all of the rules and obviously safety is the most important thing. Just getting to see the girls from a distance is fabulous we can’t wait to get back on the field,” Peace said.

UHS awaits phase two for when they are able to return to Dreamswork Field with a ball at their feet and goals on the turf.