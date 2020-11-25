UHS grads Metheny, McClurg make college hoops debuts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Former University High School all-state hoops stars, Kaden Metheny and KJ McClurg, made their college basketball debuts on Wednesday for a pair of Division-I programs.

McClurg, playing for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats, tallied eight points, while shooting 4-for-5 from the field. He also grabbed one rebound and dished out an assist in UNH’s lopsided victory over Keene State.

A full game recap from the UNH Wildcats athletics website can be found here.

Metheny’s Bowling Green Owls were on the road for their season-opener, taking on a nationally ranked (25) Michigan squad, coached by former NBA All-Star Juwan Howard.

Metheny scored five points in the first half, and finished with seven for the game. The reigning Evans Award winner shot 2-for7 from the field, highlighted by an and-one layup that got the attention of another former local prep hoops product.

And 1!!!! Turn me up @kmeth3 😈 — jalen (@jalenbridgess) November 25, 2020

Metheny made all three of his free throw attempts, and dished out three assists.

Metheny and McClurg are one of just six players from West Virginia in the 2020 recruiting class that signed with Division-I programs.