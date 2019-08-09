UHS Hawks looking to rebuild in 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – 2019 will be a rebuilding year for the University High Hawks.

John Kelley’s group will be made up of more than 40 underclassmen, and less than ten seniors – six to be exact.

The head coach has been frank with the media over the past week, saying his team will take their lumps this year. But he’s hopeful all his young players will take away the positives and the learning experiences.

And one of the few senior leaders, running back Logan Raber, knows it’s partially his job to be louder than he was a year ago, and show the future of the program what it means to be a Hawk.

“Last year I led more by example, but this year you got to be more vocal since you’re a senior. But definitely a lot more freshman, you got to definitely be more vocal. That way they understand what’s going on before they even start playing,” Raber said.

University will be ushering in new offensive and defensive schemes, and a new starting quarterback along with all the young players.

