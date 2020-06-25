UHS puts in work in the weight room during phase two

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Another football program excited to get back in the weight room during phase two summer workouts is University High School.

The Hawks, led by their strength coach Greg Warren, work on their technique in order to make up for lost time so they can get back to the weight they were lifting before the pandemic.

UHS Football head coach John Kelley says his guys are most excited to hit the weight room because that’s where they know they get their work done.

“Well I’m just excited to be in the weight room. I think out of all the things we can do as coaches with our kids, I think the weight room is most important for injury prevention, for getting kids stronger and being able to take the rigors of the sport. I mean most of them are in pretty good conditions as far as the running and cardiovascular goes but this is the thing they missed the most,” Kelley said.

Coach Kelley is also impressed with his players will to work and self motivation while running on Dreamswork Field or in the weight room.