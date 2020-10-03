UHS puts nine in the back of the net to down Vikings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ripley High School traveled to Morgantown on Saturday to compete in a boys and girls soccer double-header at University High School.

The Hawks got right to it.

Riley Nett got past the Vikings defenders and placed a shot to the bottom right corner of the net to put UHS up 1-0 early.

Then Nett would get the ball to Kellen Adams who shoots and scores to increase the Hawks lead to 2-0.

Still in the first half, Adams finds the back of the net again and the Hawks take a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The Hawks would go on to score six more times and allowed one Vikings goal.

UHS won 9-1 against Ripley.

