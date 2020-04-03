UHS senior stars headline Class AAA all-state first team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Was there really any doubt?

The University senior star tandem of Kaden Metheny and KJ McClurg will go out on top – even if the remainder of the basketball season is never played.

The UHS backcourt duo were both selected to the Triple-A all-state first team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, with Metheny selected as the captain for the team.

Metheny and McLurg helped lead the Hawks to their first-ever boys basketball title last year, and were well on their way to a repeat performance this season.

Metheny set plenty of records in his four years on Bakers Ridge — career points, made 3s, single-game points to name a few. He currently sits with more than 2,000 points for his career, and averaged 24.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in his senior season.

McClurg wasn’t far behind, averaging 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, while playing great defense.

Metheny is headed to Bowling Green for his collegiate career, while McClurg is still looking for the right school.

The two Hawks players are joined by three other players from North Central West Virginia on the all-state teams.

Morgantown junior, Carson Poffenberger, was selected to the second team, tallying 12.9 points and 5.5 boards per game.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Ryan Hurst, and Preston’s Nick Smith were both selected to the third team. Smith put up good numbers for the Knights in his senior season, leading the way with 20.4 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game.

Below is a full list of the Class AAA all-state teams, as well as the honorable mention players.

First Team

Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg, Sr.

K J McClurg, University, Sr.

C J Meredith, Spring Valley, Sr.

Kaden Metheny, University, Sr. (Captain)

Mason Pinkett, George Washington, Jr.

Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, Soph.

Malaki Sylvia, Parkersburg South, Sr.

Alex Vargo, Wheeling Park, Sr.

Second Team

Sheldon Everhart, Hedgesville, Sr.

Ben Gilliam, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.

Richard Law, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.

Carson Poffenberger, Morgantown, Jr.

Sam Potts, Parkersburg, Sr.

Amare Smith, Huntington, Jr.

Rodney Toler, St Albans, Sr. (Captain)

Telryn Villa, Martinsburg, Sr.

Third Team

Austin Dearing, Hurricane, Sr. (Captain)

Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur, Jr.

Ayden Ince, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.

Ty Johnson, Ripley, Sr.

Kerion Martin, Capital, Sr.

Will Shively, Jefferson, Fr.

Nick Smith, Preston, Sr.

Quaysean Sutton, South Charleston, Sr.

Honorable Mention

David Bittorie, Spring Mills; Brock Booth, Spring Valley; Dai’marquis Brooks, Capital; Peyton Brown, Princeton; Ethan Clay, St. Albans; Jaimelle Claytor, St. Albans; Bailee Coles, Greenbrier East; Dylan Day, Parkersburg South; Javante Elzy, Riverside; Justin Frohnapfel, John Marshall; Karrington Hill, Capital; Evan Hosby, Hedgesville; Evan Hughes, George Washington; Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur; Alex Isinghood, Brooke; Drew Keckley, Hampshire; Torin Lochow, Huntington; Cam Marks, Parkersburg South; Chase Maynard, Spring Valley; Xavier Morris, Wheeling Park; Danny Moylan, Washington; Ryan Niceler, University, Corbin Page, Spring Valley; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Joseph Patterson, Huntington; Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; Alex Rudy, Morgantown; D J Saunders, Wheeling Park; Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland; K K Siebert, Cabell Midland; T J Stuckey, Musselman; Daion Taylor, Jefferson; Noah Umpleby, Parkersburg; Javin Wilmer, Hedgesville; Alex Yoakum, George Washington; Travis Zimmerman, Wheeling Park.