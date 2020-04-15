UHS sets up mobile signing day as five Hawks sign LOI’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- University High School set up a signing day unlike any others seen before- an outdoor mobile signing day.

We traveled to five different Hawks’ homes and watched them sign their letters of intent, all while practicing social distancing.

Signing Day in Morgantown!

We start with @UHSHawksSoccer senior Justin Parsons signing to continue his career with @calvulcans pic.twitter.com/qZAbOuFiDb — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 15, 2020

The first stop was at Justin Parson’s home where he signed to play Men’s soccer at California University of Pennsylvania. Parsons said playing soccer for UHS prepared him for collegiate soccer, especially since he’s led his team to the state tournament two years in a row.

Next up was Jacob Spearen. He put pen to paper to make him officially a Yellow Jacket as he signed to play baseball at West Virginia State University. Spearen told us he talked to a few different colleges but ultimately WV State was the choice for him.

The Spearen family watches as Jacob Spearen signs with WV State Baseball.

(Photo by: Ryan Decker)

Then we headed to the Mazza’s residence as John Ross Mazza signed with the Washington and Jefferson Men’s Basketball program. Mazza now follows in his father’s footsteps who also played for the Presidents in the mid 80’s.

The following stop was at the newly committed KJ McClurg’s signing. McClurg signed to continue his basketball career with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. McClurg’s recruiting process hasn’t been simple, but once he settled with the Wildcats he knows it is a perfect fit.

John Ross Mazza puts pen to paper as he signs with W&J Men’s Basketball.

(Photo by: Ryan Decker)

And last but not least another UHS baseball player put pen to paper. Clay Maholic signed to continue his baseball career with Potomac State.