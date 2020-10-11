UHS XC star Caroline Kirby commits to Syracuse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School cross country and track and field star Caroline Kirby announced her commitment to run XC and track and field at Syracuse University.

The senior is in her final season of high school track and field and felt it was the right time to choose a college.

Kirby’s top three choices were Kentucky, Syracuse and Tennessee.

When Kirby and her family visited Syracuse University, she knew it was where she wanted to continue her collegiate running career.

Kirby helped lead the UHS cross country team to two team state titles, she’s a three-time All-State runner for the Hawks cross country team and on top of that, she is also an All-State track and field runner.

“It was a place where I wanted to be and where I could see myself spending the next four years. It just felt super comfortable and just talking with coach Bell and talking with a couple of other girls on the team I just felt like they were all so motivated and so dedicated to the sport and I just knew it was something I couldn’t pass up and a place I really wanted to spend my time,” Kirby said.

Syracuse was the total package for Kirby. She said she also likes the academic reputation that comes with SU.

Hear more from Kirby on Wednesday in our Honda Athlete of the Week segment.