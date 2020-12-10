UHS XC star Josh Edwards ranks top 10 in the nation, according to MileSplit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School cross country standout Josh Edwards landed a spot on the MileSplit Top 50 list, ringing in at No. 8 in the nation among boys cross country runners.

Edwards had an impressive junior season even after the majority of the Hawks’ meets were wiped out due to COVID-19.

Not only did Edwards finish this season as the top cross country runner in the state of West Virginia but he also finished in first place in each of the meets he competed in this year.

This impressive accomplishment landed him a spot in the MileSplit Top 50 list at number eight.

Edwards finishes the year ranked 8th overall in the country in @milesplit ‘s MileSplit50 list ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LlLY3DpZf1 — UHS Cross Country (@UHS_Distance) December 9, 2020

Edwards said it was great to see his name on the list especially since MileSplit is a reputable news source for cross country.

“In terms of like running and stuff like that they’re probably the most respected i guess like news source and all that. you know those rankings, they hold some weight to them,” Edwards said.

Winning every race this season wasn’t his goal. But he did reach his goal which was winning another state title.

“I didn’t specifically set out to make that a goal of mine although it was nice to win every race. I think this year we were more focused on just winning the team title at states and that’s kind of where all of our attentions were put,” Edwards said.

Edwards not only won the individual Class-AAA state title, but also led the Hawks to a team state title this past October.

He also said having his name on a national list will help with recruiting. The Hawk intends to run for a Division I program and is excited to narrow down his college decisions.