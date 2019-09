CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – University High School senior Kaden Metheny announces his commitment to Bowling Green State University tonight via Twitter.

(Screenshot via Twitter @kmeth3)

Metheny had other D1 offers including Toledo, Holy Cross, Akron, Elon and Drexel among others.

The 5’11 point guard led UHS to a AAA State Championship Title last season. He averaged 23.5 points and 6.1 assists per game in his junior season.

Metheny will begin his senior season at University as a Bowling Green Falcon.