Undefeated & Charleston-bound: North Marion girls remain perfect through Region I title game

RACHEL, W.Va. – No. 2 North Marion (13-0) entered Tuesday’s Class-AAA Region I final with the chance to have an unblemished record entering the state tournament.

The Lady Huskies met the challenge, and are still undefeated.

Karlie Denham’s great start propelled North Marion into a lead it never relinquished.

Denham scored 18 points, and filled the stat sheet in the first half. Olivia Toland (20), Katlyn Carson (11), and Adryan Stemple (10) all scored in double-figures as North Marion blew out visiting Keyser, 90-52.

With the win, North Marion advances to the state tournament once again. The Huskies had advanced to the Double-A semi-finals last year before the pandemic shut down the remainder of the tournament.

However, they weren’t undefeated last year.

This time around, the Huskies will invade the Charleston Civic Center with a zero in the loss column.