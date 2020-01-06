University boys among 7 area teams named in AP HS Hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The latest high school boys basketball rankings have been released by the Associated Press.

A total of seven area teams find themselves ranked in the first rankings since the preseason.

It’s no surprise to see University is the top team in Triple-A, with Morgantown just two spots behind.

In Double-A, Robert C. Byrd comes in tied for sixth place, with (8) North Marion and (9) Bridgeport all right behind the Eagles.

And in Class A, Clay-Battelle wasn’t ranked to start the year, but is 7-0 and ranked sixth in the class. Notre Dame rounds out the Top 10 at the final spot.

A full look at the rankings can be found below.

Class AAA

1. University (9)8-2901
2. Cabell Midland6-0794
3. Morgantown7-1725
4. Wheeling Park5-2509
5. St. Albans5-149NR
6. Martinsburg4-2432
7. Huntington4-234NR
8. Hedgesville6-1246
9. Parkersburg South4-220NR
10. George Washington3-3133

Others receiving votes: Musselman 5, South Charleston 4, Woodrow Wilson 4, Hurricane 3, Capital 2, Jefferson 1, Princeton 1, Preston 1.

Class AA

1. Chapmanville (8)7-1891
2. Shady Spring (1)8-070T4
3. Poca6-169T4
4. Bluefield7-1572
5. Logan6-3333
6. Westside5-223NR
(tie) Robert C. Byrd2-2237
8. North Marion5-022NR
9. Bridgeport5-2219
10. Lincoln County6-320NR

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 18, Man 14, Frankfort 9, Lincoln 7, Fairmont Senior 6, Clay County 5, Wyoming East 4, Roane County 3, Mingo Central 2.

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (7)6-2831
2. Williamstown (1)7-0696
3. Greater Beckley Christian5-2662
4. Parkersburg Catholic (1)5-0643
5. Charleston Catholic5-1605
6. Clay-Battelle7-037NR
7. Saint Joseph Central6-131NR
8. Greenbrier West5-020NR
9. Magnolia6-118NR
10. Notre Dame4-3154

Others receiving votes: Madonna 14, Webster County 9, Pendleton County 6, St. Marys 1, Tolsia 1, Ravenswood 1.

