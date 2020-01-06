University boys among 7 area teams named in AP HS Hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The latest high school boys basketball rankings have been released by the Associated Press.
A total of seven area teams find themselves ranked in the first rankings since the preseason.
It’s no surprise to see University is the top team in Triple-A, with Morgantown just two spots behind.
In Double-A, Robert C. Byrd comes in tied for sixth place, with (8) North Marion and (9) Bridgeport all right behind the Eagles.
And in Class A, Clay-Battelle wasn’t ranked to start the year, but is 7-0 and ranked sixth in the class. Notre Dame rounds out the Top 10 at the final spot.
A full look at the rankings can be found below.
Class AAA
|1. University (9)
|8-2
|90
|1
|2. Cabell Midland
|6-0
|79
|4
|3. Morgantown
|7-1
|72
|5
|4. Wheeling Park
|5-2
|50
|9
|5. St. Albans
|5-1
|49
|NR
|6. Martinsburg
|4-2
|43
|2
|7. Huntington
|4-2
|34
|NR
|8. Hedgesville
|6-1
|24
|6
|9. Parkersburg South
|4-2
|20
|NR
|10. George Washington
|3-3
|13
|3
Others receiving votes: Musselman 5, South Charleston 4, Woodrow Wilson 4, Hurricane 3, Capital 2, Jefferson 1, Princeton 1, Preston 1.
Class AA
|1. Chapmanville (8)
|7-1
|89
|1
|2. Shady Spring (1)
|8-0
|70
|T4
|3. Poca
|6-1
|69
|T4
|4. Bluefield
|7-1
|57
|2
|5. Logan
|6-3
|33
|3
|6. Westside
|5-2
|23
|NR
|(tie) Robert C. Byrd
|2-2
|23
|7
|8. North Marion
|5-0
|22
|NR
|9. Bridgeport
|5-2
|21
|9
|10. Lincoln County
|6-3
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 18, Man 14, Frankfort 9, Lincoln 7, Fairmont Senior 6, Clay County 5, Wyoming East 4, Roane County 3, Mingo Central 2.
Class A
|1. Wheeling Central (7)
|6-2
|83
|1
|2. Williamstown (1)
|7-0
|69
|6
|3. Greater Beckley Christian
|5-2
|66
|2
|4. Parkersburg Catholic (1)
|5-0
|64
|3
|5. Charleston Catholic
|5-1
|60
|5
|6. Clay-Battelle
|7-0
|37
|NR
|7. Saint Joseph Central
|6-1
|31
|NR
|8. Greenbrier West
|5-0
|20
|NR
|9. Magnolia
|6-1
|18
|NR
|10. Notre Dame
|4-3
|15
|4
Others receiving votes: Madonna 14, Webster County 9, Pendleton County 6, St. Marys 1, Tolsia 1, Ravenswood 1.