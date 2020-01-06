University boys among 7 area teams named in AP HS Hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The latest high school boys basketball rankings have been released by the Associated Press.

A total of seven area teams find themselves ranked in the first rankings since the preseason.

It’s no surprise to see University is the top team in Triple-A, with Morgantown just two spots behind.

In Double-A, Robert C. Byrd comes in tied for sixth place, with (8) North Marion and (9) Bridgeport all right behind the Eagles.

And in Class A, Clay-Battelle wasn’t ranked to start the year, but is 7-0 and ranked sixth in the class. Notre Dame rounds out the Top 10 at the final spot.

A full look at the rankings can be found below.

Class AAA

1. University (9) 8-2 90 1 2. Cabell Midland 6-0 79 4 3. Morgantown 7-1 72 5 4. Wheeling Park 5-2 50 9 5. St. Albans 5-1 49 NR 6. Martinsburg 4-2 43 2 7. Huntington 4-2 34 NR 8. Hedgesville 6-1 24 6 9. Parkersburg South 4-2 20 NR 10. George Washington 3-3 13 3

Others receiving votes: Musselman 5, South Charleston 4, Woodrow Wilson 4, Hurricane 3, Capital 2, Jefferson 1, Princeton 1, Preston 1.

Class AA

1. Chapmanville (8) 7-1 89 1 2. Shady Spring (1) 8-0 70 T4 3. Poca 6-1 69 T4 4. Bluefield 7-1 57 2 5. Logan 6-3 33 3 6. Westside 5-2 23 NR (tie) Robert C. Byrd 2-2 23 7 8. North Marion 5-0 22 NR 9. Bridgeport 5-2 21 9 10. Lincoln County 6-3 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 18, Man 14, Frankfort 9, Lincoln 7, Fairmont Senior 6, Clay County 5, Wyoming East 4, Roane County 3, Mingo Central 2.

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (7) 6-2 83 1 2. Williamstown (1) 7-0 69 6 3. Greater Beckley Christian 5-2 66 2 4. Parkersburg Catholic (1) 5-0 64 3 5. Charleston Catholic 5-1 60 5 6. Clay-Battelle 7-0 37 NR 7. Saint Joseph Central 6-1 31 NR 8. Greenbrier West 5-0 20 NR 9. Magnolia 6-1 18 NR 10. Notre Dame 4-3 15 4

Others receiving votes: Madonna 14, Webster County 9, Pendleton County 6, St. Marys 1, Tolsia 1, Ravenswood 1.