University boys blowout Greenbrier East at Big Atlantic Classic

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The University High School boys basketball team used a big second half to blowout Greenbrier East in the semi-final round of the Big Atlantic Classic Friday afternoon.

The Hawks led by 13 at the half, but only allowed 14 points after the intermission.

Meanwhile, University opened up a 44-point lead by the end of the game, doubling-up on the Spartans, 88-44.

KJ McClurg scored a game-high 29 points in the Hawks win. A pair of fellow UHS players finished in double figures, including Ryan Niceler, who finished with 13 points.

