University Boys come up short to Cabell Midland in shootout at state soccer tourney

BECKLEY, W.Va. – One hundred minutes of scoreless soccer. Five minutes of heart break. Four goals to two in a shootout.

That is a quick glance at the Class AAA Boys Semi-Final game between University and Cabell Midland Friday morning.

The game went into overtime locked at a scoreless tie, and remained that way through the two overtime periods.

Riley Nett put University on the board with his shootout shot, but the Knights found the back of the net four times, while stopping the Hawks twice.

University’s season came to a close.