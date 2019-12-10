University boys on top of Class-AAA in AP Preseason Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Associated Press released its high school boys basketball preseason poll on Monday.

University, the defending champion in Triple-A, begins the season on top of the class.

A trio of area teams – Fairmont Senior, Robert C. Byrd, and Bridgeport – begin the year ranked in Double-A.

Notre Dame and Trinity begin the year in the rankings in Class-A, while last year’s champion, Webster County, is outside the Top 10.

Rankings are listed below, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAA

Team

1. University (10) Pts

100 2. Martinsburg 70 3. George Washington 65 4. Cabell Midland 55 5. Morgantown 50 6. Hedgesville 42 7. Capital 41 8. Hurricane 32 9. Wheeling Park 23 10. Woodrow Wilson 21

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 16, Huntington 15, Parkersburg South 9, Musselman 7, St. Albans 3, Greenbrier East 1.

Class AA

Team

1. Chapmanville (10) Pts

100 2. Bluefield 66 3. Logan 65 (tie) Poca 65 (tie) Shady Spring 65 6. Fairmont Senior 64 7. Robert C. Byrd 49 8. Wyoming East 24 9. Bridgeport 19 10. Oak Hill 7

Others receiving votes: North Marion 6, Nitro 4, Oak Glen 3, Frankfort 3, Weir 2, Grafton 2, Lewis County 2, Lincoln County 2, Mingo Central 1, Westside 1.

Class A

Team

1. Wheeling Central (8) Pts

97 2. Greater Beckley Christian (1) 74 3. Parkersburg Catholic (1) 70 4. Notre Dame 66 5. Charleston Catholic 55 6. Williamstown 44 7. Trinity 43 8. St. Marys 41 9. Tolsia 22 10. Cameron 19

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 8, Webster County 8, Tug Valley 2, Summers County 1.