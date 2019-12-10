Days
University boys on top of Class-AAA in AP Preseason Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Associated Press released its high school boys basketball preseason poll on Monday.

University, the defending champion in Triple-A, begins the season on top of the class.

A trio of area teams – Fairmont Senior, Robert C. Byrd, and Bridgeport – begin the year ranked in Double-A.

Notre Dame and Trinity begin the year in the rankings in Class-A, while last year’s champion, Webster County, is outside the Top 10.

Rankings are listed below, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAA

Team
1. University (10)		Pts
100
2. Martinsburg70
3. George Washington65
4. Cabell Midland55
5. Morgantown50
6. Hedgesville42
7. Capital41
8. Hurricane32
9. Wheeling Park23
10. Woodrow Wilson21

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 16, Huntington 15, Parkersburg South 9, Musselman 7, St. Albans 3, Greenbrier East 1.

Class AA

Team
1. Chapmanville (10)		Pts
100
2. Bluefield66
3. Logan65
(tie) Poca65
(tie) Shady Spring65
6. Fairmont Senior64
7. Robert C. Byrd49
8. Wyoming East24
9. Bridgeport19
10. Oak Hill7

Others receiving votes: North Marion 6, Nitro 4, Oak Glen 3, Frankfort 3, Weir 2, Grafton 2, Lewis County 2, Lincoln County 2, Mingo Central 1, Westside 1.

Class A

Team
1. Wheeling Central (8)		Pts
97
2. Greater Beckley Christian (1)74
3. Parkersburg Catholic (1)70
4. Notre Dame66
5. Charleston Catholic55
6. Williamstown44
7. Trinity43
8. St. Marys41
9. Tolsia22
10. Cameron19

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 8, Webster County 8, Tug Valley 2, Summers County 1.

