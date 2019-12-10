University boys on top of Class-AAA in AP Preseason Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Associated Press released its high school boys basketball preseason poll on Monday.
University, the defending champion in Triple-A, begins the season on top of the class.
A trio of area teams – Fairmont Senior, Robert C. Byrd, and Bridgeport – begin the year ranked in Double-A.
Notre Dame and Trinity begin the year in the rankings in Class-A, while last year’s champion, Webster County, is outside the Top 10.
Rankings are listed below, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAA
|Team
1. University (10)
|Pts
100
|2. Martinsburg
|70
|3. George Washington
|65
|4. Cabell Midland
|55
|5. Morgantown
|50
|6. Hedgesville
|42
|7. Capital
|41
|8. Hurricane
|32
|9. Wheeling Park
|23
|10. Woodrow Wilson
|21
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 16, Huntington 15, Parkersburg South 9, Musselman 7, St. Albans 3, Greenbrier East 1.
Class AA
|Team
1. Chapmanville (10)
|Pts
100
|2. Bluefield
|66
|3. Logan
|65
|(tie) Poca
|65
|(tie) Shady Spring
|65
|6. Fairmont Senior
|64
|7. Robert C. Byrd
|49
|8. Wyoming East
|24
|9. Bridgeport
|19
|10. Oak Hill
|7
Others receiving votes: North Marion 6, Nitro 4, Oak Glen 3, Frankfort 3, Weir 2, Grafton 2, Lewis County 2, Lincoln County 2, Mingo Central 1, Westside 1.
Class A
|Team
1. Wheeling Central (8)
|Pts
97
|2. Greater Beckley Christian (1)
|74
|3. Parkersburg Catholic (1)
|70
|4. Notre Dame
|66
|5. Charleston Catholic
|55
|6. Williamstown
|44
|7. Trinity
|43
|8. St. Marys
|41
|9. Tolsia
|22
|10. Cameron
|19
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 8, Webster County 8, Tug Valley 2, Summers County 1.