University boys reclaim top spot in Triple-A in latest HS hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The University boys basketball team has reclaimed the top spot in Triple-A in the latest high school boys basketball rankings, as released by the Associated Press.
The same seven teams remained in the rankings from the previous week, though the seedings changed for most of the teams.
A full list of the rankings is below.
Class AAA
|1. University (5)
|11-3
|91
|3
|2. Martinsburg (3)
|9-2
|85
|5
|3. Morgantown
|11-2
|82
|2
|4. Cabell Midland (2)
|12-1
|79
|1
|5. Wheeling Park
|10-3
|61
|4
|6. Hedgesville
|11-3
|47
|6
|7. Woodrow Wilson
|7-5
|31
|9
|8. Parkersburg South
|7-4
|23
|8
|9. George Washington
|7-5
|15
|7
|10. Jefferson
|9-5
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 8, St. Albans 6, Huntington 5, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Musselman 2, Capital 1, South Charleston 1.
Class AA
|1. Shady Spring (9)
|12-0
|99
|1
|2. Chapmanville (1)
|11-2
|90
|2
|3. Logan
|10-3
|76
|3
|4. Bluefield
|10-3
|60
|6
|5. Poca
|11-2
|59
|4
|6. Robert C. Byrd
|9-2
|51
|7
|7. North Marion
|12-1
|49
|5
|8. Bridgeport
|10-3
|30
|8
|9. Frankfort
|9-3
|14
|10
|10. Scott
|10-5
|6
|NR
|(tie) Mingo Central
|9-4
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Man 5, Lincoln County 4, Westside 1.
Class A
|1. Williamstown (10)
|13-0
|100
|1
|2. Charleston Catholic
|9-3
|82
|3
|3. Greater Beckley Christian
|11-3
|80
|5
|4. Wheeling Central
|11-5
|66
|2
|5. Greenbrier West
|10-0
|55
|6
|(tie)Parkersburg Catholic
|8-3
|55
|4
|7. Clay-Battelle
|12-1
|33
|7
|8. Pendleton County
|10-0
|26
|10
|9. Magnolia
|10-3
|23
|8
|(tie) Notre Dame
|10-3
|23
|9
Others receiving votes: Webster County 5, Madonna 2.