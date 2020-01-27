University boys reclaim top spot in Triple-A in latest HS hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The University boys basketball team has reclaimed the top spot in Triple-A in the latest high school boys basketball rankings, as released by the Associated Press.

The same seven teams remained in the rankings from the previous week, though the seedings changed for most of the teams.

A full list of the rankings is below.

Class AAA

1. University (5) 11-3 91 3 2. Martinsburg (3) 9-2 85 5 3. Morgantown 11-2 82 2 4. Cabell Midland (2) 12-1 79 1 5. Wheeling Park 10-3 61 4 6. Hedgesville 11-3 47 6 7. Woodrow Wilson 7-5 31 9 8. Parkersburg South 7-4 23 8 9. George Washington 7-5 15 7 10. Jefferson 9-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 8, St. Albans 6, Huntington 5, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Musselman 2, Capital 1, South Charleston 1.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (9) 12-0 99 1 2. Chapmanville (1) 11-2 90 2 3. Logan 10-3 76 3 4. Bluefield 10-3 60 6 5. Poca 11-2 59 4 6. Robert C. Byrd 9-2 51 7 7. North Marion 12-1 49 5 8. Bridgeport 10-3 30 8 9. Frankfort 9-3 14 10 10. Scott 10-5 6 NR (tie) Mingo Central 9-4 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Man 5, Lincoln County 4, Westside 1.

Class A

1. Williamstown (10) 13-0 100 1 2. Charleston Catholic 9-3 82 3 3. Greater Beckley Christian 11-3 80 5 4. Wheeling Central 11-5 66 2 5. Greenbrier West 10-0 55 6 (tie)Parkersburg Catholic 8-3 55 4 7. Clay-Battelle 12-1 33 7 8. Pendleton County 10-0 26 10 9. Magnolia 10-3 23 8 (tie) Notre Dame 10-3 23 9

Others receiving votes: Webster County 5, Madonna 2.