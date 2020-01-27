Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

University boys reclaim top spot in Triple-A in latest HS hoops rankings

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The University boys basketball team has reclaimed the top spot in Triple-A in the latest high school boys basketball rankings, as released by the Associated Press.

The same seven teams remained in the rankings from the previous week, though the seedings changed for most of the teams.

A full list of the rankings is below.

Class AAA

1. University (5)11-3913
2. Martinsburg (3)9-2855
3. Morgantown11-2822
4. Cabell Midland (2)12-1791
5. Wheeling Park10-3614
6. Hedgesville11-3476
7. Woodrow Wilson7-5319
8. Parkersburg South7-4238
9. George Washington7-5157
10. Jefferson9-511NR

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 8, St. Albans 6, Huntington 5, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Musselman 2, Capital 1, South Charleston 1.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (9)12-0991
2. Chapmanville (1)11-2902
3. Logan10-3763
4. Bluefield10-3606
5. Poca11-2594
6. Robert C. Byrd9-2517
7. North Marion12-1495
8. Bridgeport10-3308
9. Frankfort9-31410
10. Scott10-56NR
(tie) Mingo Central9-46NR

Others receiving votes: Man 5, Lincoln County 4, Westside 1.

Class A

1. Williamstown (10)13-01001
2. Charleston Catholic9-3823
3. Greater Beckley Christian11-3805
4. Wheeling Central11-5662
5. Greenbrier West10-0556
(tie)Parkersburg Catholic8-3554
7. Clay-Battelle12-1337
8. Pendleton County10-02610
9. Magnolia10-3238
(tie) Notre Dame10-3239

Others receiving votes: Webster County 5, Madonna 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories