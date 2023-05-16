MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – With a 3-0 win over Bridgeport last night at Shilling Field, University claimed its first sectional baseball title since 2016.

It took a winner-take-all elimination game to get there but the Hawks surprised many to end the Indians’ 11-year state tournament streak with a major contribution from the senior class.

“They’re close on and off the field, great senior leadership and just resiliency from them all year long. There have been a lot of ups and downs, but we knew we were capable of all the way through, and these guys never lost faith and just a lot of credit goes to them and the senior leaders that believed we could really get this done,” head coach Brad Comport said.

University meets Mohawk rivals Morgantown with a spot in the Class AA state tournament on the line starting Monday in the Region I finals.