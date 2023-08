MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – University hosted a volleyball quad-match on Wednesday night, picking up a trio of wins over East Fairmont, Buckhannon-Upshur and Brooke.

The Hawks continued a strong start to the season, taking each match in a two-set sweep.

In the other head-to-head matchup between area teams, East Fairmont swept Buckhannon-Upshur for the Bees’ second win of the season.