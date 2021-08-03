University cross country expects to be top contender in AAA again this Fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University High School cross country team has already proven to be a top program in the state, after the boys took home the 2020 state title along with the girls finishing as state runners up, and now the Hawks look to uphold that reputation.

It won’t be difficult on the boys side. The top cross country runner in the state in three time Gatorade Player of the Year Josh Edwards returns alongside his partner in crime and 2020 state runner up Rocco DeVincent.

Other names on the Hawks roster are expected to step up big in races this Fall on the boys side as well.

As for the girls, UHS graduated Syracuse University XC runner Caroline Kirby, so Hawks head coach Ed Frohnapfel expects other runners to shine such as junior Shelby Davis.

Frohnapfel said one of the reasons his program is so successful is due to a line of varsity athletes carrying on a legacy.

“I mean it really started 10 years ago. I mean it really started building withe people coming in knowing what was expected of them. And we’ve been fortunate to have varsity runners relay this to the incoming freshman and it just becomes a carry-along kind of a thing,” Frohnapfel said.

Frohnapfel and his Hawks are working during the preseason to get in race-ready shape.