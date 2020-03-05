University downs Preston, advances to sectional title game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University boys basketball team defeated Preston easily, 100-66, Wednesday evening at The U.

University was led in scoring by Kaden Metheny, who tallied 32 points on the strength of six made 3-pointers. A total of five Hawks players finished the game in double figures, as University once again hit the century mark in scoring this year.

All but two of the UHS players that checked into the game scored.

Jaden Fultz led the way in scoring for Preston with 15 points.

With the win, University advances to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 title game, where it will take on cross-town rival Morgantown for the fourth time this season.

University has won two of the three previous meetings this year, including a lopsided win over the Mohigans in the OVAC title game.

Morgantown’s win against the Hawks did come at University.

So the Hawks will look to claim the first home win of the series this year.