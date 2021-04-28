University escapes Wheeling Park for Region Title and ticket to Charleston

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University escaped Wheeling Park 58-55 for the Regional Title and a ticket to the State tournament.

But the Hawks weren’t off to the best start. Wheeling Park took control of the first quarter quickly.

University came back and made it a close game multiple times during the first quarter but the Patriots pulled away to lad 13-9.

Wheeling Park continued to control the second quarter, taking a 20-9 lead at one point.

But the Hawks came back when it mattered most, in the fourth quarter, to secure the 58-55 win.

Jude Wisman Raven led the Hawks with 13 points, Ryan Niceler had 11 points, Aaron Forbes added 10 points in the win.

University punches its ticket to the state tournament in Charleston.