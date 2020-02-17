University, Fairmont Senior, Lincoln move up in latest AP Girls Basketball Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A trio of local ranked teams have moved up in the AP high school girls basketball rankings.

No. 8 University moved up two spots from last week in Triple-A, while (4) Fairmont Senior and (6) Lincoln both moved up one spot in Double-A.

No. 1 North Marion stayed on top of the class in Class AA, while (5) Gilmer County and (7) Tucker County both slid down one spot from where they were last week.

The only team in the region that is not ranked, but did receive votes for consideration this week, was Morgantown. The Mohigans find themselves just outside of the Top 10.

Below is a full look at the rankings.

Class AAA

Wheeling Park (7) 18-3 88 1 Parkersburg (2) 15-5 83 T2 Greenbrier East 15-3 69 T2 Woodrow Wilson 13-3 60 5 George Washington 13-7 58 4 Cabell Midland 14-5 44 6 South Charleston 14-5 34 T7 University 14-7 24 10 Martinsburg 15-4 17 T7 Huntington 13-7 12 9

Others receiving votes: Morgantown 5, Spring Valley 1.

Class AA

North Marion (6) 20-1 87 1 Winfield (3) 19-2 82 2 Frankfort 18-1 74 3 Fairmont Senior 16-4 60 5 Wayne 17-4 53 4 Lincoln 14-5 44 7 Wyoming East 13-4 37 6 Nitro 16-6 23 9 Chapmanville 15-5 22 8 Mingo Central 15-6 8 NR

Others receiving votes: PikeView 5.

Class A

Saint Joseph Central (8) 18-1 89 1 Parkersburg Catholic (1) 21-0 82 2 Pocahontas County 15-4 67 T4 Summers County 13-6 65 3 Gilmer County 16-5 54 T4 Wheeling Central 11-10 39 7 Tucker County 13-7 36 6 Tug Valley 13-6 22 10 Williamstown 13-8 16 8 St. Marys 12-8 10 9

Others receiving votes: Calhoun 8, Cameron 3, Moorefield 3, Tolsia 1.