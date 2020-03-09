University girls basketball state tournament preview

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University girls basketball team is preparing to take on No. 4 Cabell Midland on Thursday in the first round of the Triple-A bracket at the girls basketball state tournament in Charleston.

The Hawks come into the tournament trending in a much better direction than the Knights.

Since January 24, University has played to a 10-2 record, while Cabell Midland is just 5-6 over that same time period.

University head coach David Price says that it’s going to take a team effort to advance back to the state semi-finals for the second year in a row.

“We obviously need Mallory to hold down the middle, you know, do what she does as a center. I think Abbie has to continue to play good from the perimeter and in the paint. And Lauren Dean has to give us that perimeter presence out there when we kick it out. You know, they’ve got to lean on each other and do their jobs,” Price said.

No. 5 University faces No. 4 Cabell Midland Thursday morning. That game is scheduled to begin at 11:15.

