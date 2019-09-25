University girls beat Park South in OVAC quarter-finals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University High girls soccer team found itself in a defensive struggle early on Tuesday night against Parkersburg South.

Neither team had much rhythm on offense for the first 25 minutes of the game, but things changed for the Hawks when a Patriots player was given a yellow card in the 27th minute of play.

University lined up and scored on a set piece to take the lead and then added another goal in the first half to take a two-goal lead into the break.

Parkersburg South found the net once after halftime, but never scored an equalizing goal, as the Hawks won 2-1 to move on to the OVAC semi-finals.