MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The University offense continued its late-season explosion with a 13-1 win over Morgantown in Game 1 of the Class AAA Region I championship series.

Five Hawks drove in multiple runs in the win while Zach Harman allowed just two hits over five innings of one-run ball.

Game 2 of the series is set for University’s Shilling Field on Tuesday night.