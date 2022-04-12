MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In one of the state’s oldest rivalries, Morgantown and University met on the lacrosse field Tuesday night with the Hawks recording a 16-10 win.

It was the Mohigans who got on the board first as Makayla Chipps scored on a free position goal.

University then scored four unanswered goals to take the lead 4-1.

Morgantown scored another free position goal to cut the Hawks lead 4-2.

University kept the goals coming for a 6-2 lead early on in the first half.

The Mohigans stayed in it but fell 16-10.