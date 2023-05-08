MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – University needed less than an hour to defeat Buckhannon-Upshur in five innings, winning 8-0 behind a no-hitter by Maddie Campbell.

Campbell fired five no-hit innings and struck out 11 while Lauren Huebsch went 3-3 and hit the game-ending, inside-the-park home run for the Hawks.

Ashlyn Weaver drove in three runs for University which advances to the Class AAA Region I, Section Two final and will face the winner of Tuesday’s elimination game between Buckhannon-Upshur and Bridgeport.