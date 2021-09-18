University moves to 4-0 with road win over Wheeling Park

WHEELING, W.Va. – Top-ranked University (4-0) picked up its fourth win of the year on Saturday night.

The Hawks, the highest-scoring team in the state entering tonight’s game, were shutout in the first half, but then turned up the scoring after that.

Chase Edwards and company scored 20 points in the second quarter, and added another touchdown to that total early in the third quarter.

John Kelley’s group is 4-0 for the first time since 2017, as the Hawks picked up a 35-14 victory over Wheeling Park.