University moves to 4-0 with road win over Wheeling Park

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. – Top-ranked University (4-0) picked up its fourth win of the year on Saturday night.

The Hawks, the highest-scoring team in the state entering tonight’s game, were shutout in the first half, but then turned up the scoring after that.

Chase Edwards and company scored 20 points in the second quarter, and added another touchdown to that total early in the third quarter.

John Kelley’s group is 4-0 for the first time since 2017, as the Hawks picked up a 35-14 victory over Wheeling Park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories