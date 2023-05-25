MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – University is headed to the state baseball tournament for the first time since 2004 and nearly two decades later, Hawks’ feeling is just as sweet.

Even though it’s been 19 years since the program’s last trip to Charleston, Brad Comport’s team weathered the storm of a 6-8 start to make its return to the big stage.

“It’s just the belief, the leadership. This is such a good group of kids and such a great staff that keeps these kids engaged,” Comport said, “These coaches that I’m with, all credit to them. I know I’m the one up here, but those guys do a lot for these kids, keeping them motivated and it took everybody, but we knew we could do it and it’s really good to see that belief come true.”

After winning elimination games against Bridgeport and Morgantown this postseason, the Hawks know exactly what it takes to face the best when everything is on the line.

“It’s always just a game. Every day’s a new day and every game’s a new game so we just come out here and we prep the same and we play the same no matter who the opponent is or what day of the week it is,” first baseman Noah Braham said.

As the second seed in Class AAA, University faces #3 Hedgesville in the second game of next Friday’s early session, following the 10 am game between Cabell Midland and Saint Albans.