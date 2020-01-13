University remains No. 1 in Triple-A in latest AP Boys Hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Associated Press released its latest high school boys basketball rankings on Monday.

University stayed on top of Class AAA, with cross-town rival Morgantown right behind at No. 3.

Here’s a complete look at this week’s rankings.

Class AAA

Team

1. University (10) Record

9-1 Pts

100 Previous

1 2. Cabell Midland 8-0 90 2 3. Morgantown 8-1 78 3 4. Wheeling Park 7-2 72 4 5. Martinsburg 5-2 57 6 6. Hedgesville 9-2 45 8 7. George Washington 6-3 37 10 8. South Charleston 6-2 23 NR 9. Huntington 5-3 17 7 10. Parkersburg South 5-3 14 9

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 11, Woodrow Wilson 5, Jefferson 1.

Class AA

1. Chapmanville (10) 9-1 100 1 2. Shady Spring 9-0 88 2 3. Poca 9-1 81 3 4. Bluefield 7-2 69 4 5. Logan 7-3 55 5 6. North Marion 8-0 45 8 7. Robert C. Byrd 4-2 34 T6 8. Bridgeport 5-2 24 9 9. Lincoln County 9-2 21 10 10. Westside 6-2 17 T6

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 9, Frankfort 5, Man 2.

Class A

1. Williamstown (9) 9-0 99 2 2. Charleston Catholic (1) 6-1 84 5 3. Wheeling Central 8-3 73 1 4. Parkersburg Catholic 6-1 67 4 5. Greater Beckley Christian 6-3 62 3 6. Greenbrier West 6-0 45 8 7. Saint Joseph Central 6-2 36 7 8. Clay-Battelle 8-1 31 6 9. Magnolia 7-2 19 9 (tie) Notre Dame 5-3 19 10

Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 4, Pendleton County 4, Webster County 4, Madonna 3.