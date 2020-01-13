University remains No. 1 in Triple-A in latest AP Boys Hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Associated Press released its latest high school boys basketball rankings on Monday.

University stayed on top of Class AAA, with cross-town rival Morgantown right behind at No. 3.

Here’s a complete look at this week’s rankings.

Class AAA

Team
1. University (10)		Record
9-1		Pts
100		Previous
1
2. Cabell Midland8-0902
3. Morgantown8-1783
4. Wheeling Park7-2724
5. Martinsburg5-2576
6. Hedgesville9-2458
7. George Washington6-33710
8. South Charleston6-223NR
9. Huntington5-3177
10. Parkersburg South5-3149

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 11, Woodrow Wilson 5, Jefferson 1.

Class AA

1. Chapmanville (10)9-11001
2. Shady Spring9-0882
3. Poca9-1813
4. Bluefield7-2694
5. Logan7-3555
6. North Marion8-0458
7. Robert C. Byrd4-234T6
8. Bridgeport5-2249
9. Lincoln County9-22110
10. Westside6-217T6

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 9, Frankfort 5, Man 2.

Class A

1. Williamstown (9)9-0992
2. Charleston Catholic (1)6-1845
3. Wheeling Central8-3731
4. Parkersburg Catholic6-1674
5. Greater Beckley Christian6-3623
6. Greenbrier West6-0458
7. Saint Joseph Central6-2367
8. Clay-Battelle8-1316
9. Magnolia7-2199
(tie) Notre Dame5-31910

Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 4, Pendleton County 4, Webster County 4, Madonna 3.

