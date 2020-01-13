University remains No. 1 in Triple-A in latest AP Boys Hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Associated Press released its latest high school boys basketball rankings on Monday.
University stayed on top of Class AAA, with cross-town rival Morgantown right behind at No. 3.
Here’s a complete look at this week’s rankings.
Class AAA
|Team
1. University (10)
|Record
9-1
|Pts
100
|Previous
1
|2. Cabell Midland
|8-0
|90
|2
|3. Morgantown
|8-1
|78
|3
|4. Wheeling Park
|7-2
|72
|4
|5. Martinsburg
|5-2
|57
|6
|6. Hedgesville
|9-2
|45
|8
|7. George Washington
|6-3
|37
|10
|8. South Charleston
|6-2
|23
|NR
|9. Huntington
|5-3
|17
|7
|10. Parkersburg South
|5-3
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: St. Albans 11, Woodrow Wilson 5, Jefferson 1.
Class AA
|1. Chapmanville (10)
|9-1
|100
|1
|2. Shady Spring
|9-0
|88
|2
|3. Poca
|9-1
|81
|3
|4. Bluefield
|7-2
|69
|4
|5. Logan
|7-3
|55
|5
|6. North Marion
|8-0
|45
|8
|7. Robert C. Byrd
|4-2
|34
|T6
|8. Bridgeport
|5-2
|24
|9
|9. Lincoln County
|9-2
|21
|10
|10. Westside
|6-2
|17
|T6
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 9, Frankfort 5, Man 2.
Class A
|1. Williamstown (9)
|9-0
|99
|2
|2. Charleston Catholic (1)
|6-1
|84
|5
|3. Wheeling Central
|8-3
|73
|1
|4. Parkersburg Catholic
|6-1
|67
|4
|5. Greater Beckley Christian
|6-3
|62
|3
|6. Greenbrier West
|6-0
|45
|8
|7. Saint Joseph Central
|6-2
|36
|7
|8. Clay-Battelle
|8-1
|31
|6
|9. Magnolia
|7-2
|19
|9
|(tie) Notre Dame
|5-3
|19
|10
Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 4, Pendleton County 4, Webster County 4, Madonna 3.