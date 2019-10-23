Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

University scores in 65th minute to beat Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – High School soccer playoffs continued around the state Tuesday night.

Looking at AAA Boys soccer…Region 1 Section 2 Semifinals were hosted at Morgantown High School. The Mohigans took on the University Hawks.


It was a defense-based first half. Not too many shots recorded on goal overall in the half.

It was evident that this was a rivalry game between the two Morgantown schools and the score was held 0-0 at halftime.

Morgantown struggled to find feet in the beginning and eventually Drew Williams of University found the back of the net bringing the score to 1-0.

This will be the only goal of the game and the Hawks win 1-0.

University will move on to play Buckhannon-Upshur in the AAA Region 1 Section 2 Finals on Thursday.

