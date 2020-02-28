University steps up in second half, wins Section 2 title; Ammons scores 19 in first half for MHS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Kaitlyn Ammons was single-handily keeping her team in the game in the first half.

Ammons scored 19 of the Mohigans 23 first-half points, Thursday night, in the Triple-A Region I, Section 2 title game against cross-town rival University.

But David Price’s team made the necessary adjustments at halftime, and flipped the script in the second half.

Offensively, the Hawks continued to score second-chance points, while the defense tightened up immensely, and Ashten Boggs helped limit Ammons’ scoring to just four points after halftime.

University outscored Morgantown 23-7 in the second half, and will now play one more game at home, after beating Morgantown 45-30.

“I mean I think we get stronger as games go on, I don’t know what it is. It does seem like we get longer down the stretch. And tonight was no different. I mean, we gave them what, seven points in the second half. That’s a huge step in the defensive side of things,” Price said on the second half.

Ammons finished the game with a game-high 23 points.

A trio of Hawks players, led by Mallory Napolillo’s 16 points, scored in double figures.

University will now host the loser of Friday nights’ John Marshall/Wheeling Park game next week in the Regional round. Meanwhile, Morgantown will go on the road to play the winner of that game next week.