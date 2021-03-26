University swimmers McCutchan, Rice continue to set UHS records

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School swimmers, Frank McCutchan and Mia Rice, have been swimming at a record-setting pace so far this season.

Rice, swimming in her senior season with the Hawks, has already broken two school records this year.

She broke the 500 free record earlier this season. This week, Rice took down the 200 free record, as well, doing so in just over two-minutes-flat.

Rice has other records in mind that she’d like to break before the season’s over, but details how dominant she was in breaking the 500 free this time around.

“Definitely the 200 free, because, personally it’s my favorite event and I love swimming it. Breaking the record means a big deal to me,” said Rice. “I had the 500 free last year, and I broke it just by a little bit (last year). But this year I broke it by, I think, 12 seconds. So, that was great.”

Meanwhile, McCutchan has broken an astounding four school records so far this year, bringing his total number of school records owned to six.

Frank McCutchan prepares to start a race earlier this season. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

McCutchan is part of a school-record timed 200 Medley Relay team from last year, and owns five other individual records on top of that.

The standout swimmer comes from a big swimming background, and is clearly establishing his own legacy at University High.

“I’d love to try to break the 100 free record, and maybe the 50 free,” said McCutchan. “I definitely want to try to take more time off of the 500 free and the 200 free record, or the 200 IM if I swim that. It’s more for me about personal records and dropping time.”

It truly is incredible what these two have been able to do in the water this year.

McCutchan and Rice will be all over the UHS record books when their prep swimming careers come to a close.

We’ll have more from them coming up next week.