MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The boys’ high school basketball season tipped off around West Virginia on Tuesday night and a pair of Class AAAA sectional rivals met with University welcoming Buckhannon-Upshur.

It was a tight start in what was the first game for new B-U head coach Jason Westfall with the two teams trading buckets in the opening minutes and the Hawks taking a 14-12 lead into the second quarter.

The next period was much of the same with the pressure defense of the Hawks both giving and taking away as multiple Buckhannon-Upshur turnovers turned into easy scores while some defensive miscues handed more than a couple of wide-open looks to the Bucs.

A tough take to the basket by Rafael Barcinas at the buzzer gave the Hawks a 30-23 halftime lead and the momentum to make a run in the third.

With a ratcheted-up defensive effort, University stretched the lead to double figures early in the period and a step-back three by Barcinas made it 16 nearing the start of the fourth.

It was business as usual the rest of the way for the Hawks to earn a 20-point opening night win, 68-48.

Barcinas led all scorers in the game with 17 while Kaden Ferrell and Carson Ford each cracked double figures at 15 and 12 respectively.

Zach Calef-Boring led the Buccaneers with 13 points.