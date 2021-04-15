University’s Aaron Forbes to represent WV at International Power Showcase in Miami

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The high school baseball season began across the state this week, and for one local baseball standout, the accolades have already begun coming in.

University junior infielder, Aaron Forbes, has been invited to attend the prestigious International Power Showcase, which will be held in Miami, Florida in November.

Some of the best Major League Baseball players in the game today have competed in the International Power Showcase in the past, so this is certainly a big honor for Forbes, who is believed to be the only player from West Virginia invited this year.

Also, a special congratulations to @aforbes25 for earning the opportunity to represent West Virginia this fall in the World @PowerShowcase in Miami! Keep working hard, Aaron!

Forbes is certainly excited for the opportunity to go down to Florida and compete in a competition that he’s had his eye on for a while.

“Since I was in middle school I was watching it, and always wanted to go. And I never thought that it would happen. It was a dream come true whenever I got the text, said Forbes. “It will be another dream, just to step onto the field where major leaguers play, and just be able to do what they do every day.”

Asked about what it meant to be representing West Virginia, and University High School, at the event, Forbes said: “It’s big that they picked me, knowing that out of all the kids they picked me. It’s nice to know everyone has seen what I can do.”

Forbes will be competing in the Home Run Derby and the All-Star game at the Power Showcase.

I spoke with @UHS__Baseball standout Aaron Forbes (@aforbes25) a few moments ago about a big honor he received recently

I’ll have those comments from him Thursday in the @12SportsZone! @U_Athletics pic.twitter.com/o4SKHX7kxl — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 14, 2021

This is a great opportunity for Forbes to get looked at by high-level college, and MLB, scouts.

The Power Showcase will be held at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

Forbes will look to make it two years in a row that a West Virginia player wins the home run hitting contest, after Cullen Horowicz (Jefferson, WV) won it in December.

Forbes, a junior, says he’s still fielding collegiate baseball offers. A good performance in Miami in November, when he will then be a senior, can only help increase his baseball stock and profile.