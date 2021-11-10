University’s Charlie Walker inks with Lake Erie Men’s Soccer program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University’s Charlie Walker put pen to paper on National Signing Day as he officially signed with the Lake Erie College Men’s Soccer program.

Walker has been a part of a successful Hawks stint in his time with the ‘U.’

That includes two sectional titles, two regional titles and two state tournament appearances- one resulting in a runner up finish in 2020.

Walker was named a captain this season and also was named first team All-OVAC.

Walker, who plans to play at a defensive midfield or fullback position, joins a strong Storm soccer program.

“It fits in the school build that I would like. It’s a smaller school. It’s in a very competitive conference right now and they’re a school that’s on the trajectory and up. In 2019 they won the conference and this season they’re regular season champions. Really just to compete. They get players from all around the world and I want to compete with them,” Walker said.

Walker plans to study business while playing soccer with the Storm.