University’s Clawges wins Salem University Catch of the Week for second straight week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – University’s Sage Clawges won the week 3 Salem University Catch of the Week contest with his leaping touchdown catch in the end zone.

Clawges’ catch helped lead University over Brooke in week 3 of the high school football season.

Clawges won the week 2 Catch of the Week and now won for the second straight week. Before Clawges, University’s Jaeden Hammack won in week one. So, University has swept the Salem Catch of the Week contest thus far.

