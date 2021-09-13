University’s Clawges wins Salem University Catch of the Week for second straight week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – University’s Sage Clawges won the week 3 Salem University Catch of the Week contest with his leaping touchdown catch in the end zone.

Clawges’ catch helped lead University over Brooke in week 3 of the high school football season.

Clawges won the week 2 Catch of the Week and now won for the second straight week. Before Clawges, University’s Jaeden Hammack won in week one. So, University has swept the Salem Catch of the Week contest thus far.

Be sure to tune into the Grogg’s SportsZone every Friday night for new catch and coverage of the week nominees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories