University’s Edwards tabbed as best runner in the state, named boys XC Gatorade Player of the Year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University’s Josh Edwards continues to add to his monster running career at University High School. The senior was named the West Virginia boys cross country Gatorade Player of the Year.

Edwards is already a two-time cross country Gatorade Player of the Year.

He won his third-straight state title this past Fall, leading the Hawks to another team state title.

Edwards was also last season’s boys track and field Gatorade Player of the Year.

The senior has his final season of track and field to run at the “U” before heading off to the University of Oregon to continue his running career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories