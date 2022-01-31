University’s Edwards tabbed as best runner in the state, named boys XC Gatorade Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University’s Josh Edwards continues to add to his monster running career at University High School. The senior was named the West Virginia boys cross country Gatorade Player of the Year.

Edwards is already a two-time cross country Gatorade Player of the Year.

He won his third-straight state title this past Fall, leading the Hawks to another team state title.

Huge News!!!!



CONGRATULATIONS TO JOSH EDWARDS



2021 Gatorade WV Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year!!! pic.twitter.com/Yp40zA1mmn — The U Athletic Dept (@U_Athletics) January 31, 2022

Edwards was also last season’s boys track and field Gatorade Player of the Year.

The senior has his final season of track and field to run at the “U” before heading off to the University of Oregon to continue his running career.