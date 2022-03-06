HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – University High School wrestlers headlined the class AAA state wrestling championships on Saturday night.

UHS sophomore Luca Felix fell in the state title match last season and came in this year looking to win it- and he did.

Felix won by decision over Spring Mills’ Chance Williams to claim the 145 class state title.

University freshman Brock Kehler claimed his first-ever state title as well taking down senior opponent out of Cabell Midland, Logan Fischer.

Kehler won by decision to win the 195 class state title.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Tucker Hurst finished as state runner up in the 138 class.

Plenty of local AAA wrestlers placed third through sixth, you can find the full results here.