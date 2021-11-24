University’s Forbes hits ‘longest distance wood bat home run’ in 14th Annual World Power Showcase Home Run Derby

MIAMI – University’s Aaron Forbes was chosen to compete at the 14th Annual World Power Showcase Home Run Derby and All-American game that ran from November 20 through November 24.

The home run derby and All-American Classic were held in Miami, FL at LoanDepot Park.

This event features the most “prolific amateur players from around the county/ world and provides the perfect center-stage opportunity in which to demonstrate their skill-sets in front of baseball’s top evaluators.”

Forbes was chosen to represent West Virginia on the All-American/ World team.

Although he didn’t make the home run derby finals, Forbes showed what kind of talent comes out of the Mountain State. He won an award for hitting the longest distance wood bat home run of the week.

Forbes was awarded a bat with his accomplishment engraved

In the All-American game, Forbes got the start at third base. He finished 1-3 at the plate and the American team, the team Forbes played on, lost 6-4 to the National League.