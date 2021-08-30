University’s Jaeden Hammack wins Week 1 Salem Catch of the Week competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – University High School wide receiver Jaeden Hammack has been voted as the winner of the Week 1 Salem Catch of the Week competition.

Hammack received 50.5 percent of the votes, edging out Clay-Battelle’s Noah Sollars.

Hammack and Sollars’ catches were also going up against a catch in traffic by Braxton County’s Ethan Cunningham.

By receiving the most votes this weekend, Hammack has earned a spot in the annual Catch of the Year competition.

Click on the video above to see all three catches from this week.

Check back in every Friday night for another round of the Salem Catch of the Week competition. Voting lasts from Friday night through Monday at noon each week.